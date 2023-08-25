StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 million, a P/E ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.75. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.75.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
