StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 million, a P/E ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.75. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.