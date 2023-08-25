Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Southern Call Options (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 46,168 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 917% compared to the typical volume of 4,541 call options.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 10.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.09. 2,218,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.77. Southern has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.32.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.56.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

