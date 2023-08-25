Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cano Health Call Options (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 10,366 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 97% compared to the typical volume of 5,268 call options.

Cano Health Stock Performance

Shares of CANO stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 123,212,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,148. The stock has a market cap of $175.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.01. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cano Health to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.69.

Insider Activity at Cano Health

In related news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 275,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $355,962.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,813,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 959,749 shares of company stock worth $1,276,925 in the last ninety days. 16.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Cano Health by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cano Health by 49.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

