Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $141.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DKS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.17.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,277,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,933,000 after purchasing an additional 289,165 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $236,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $171,978,000 after purchasing an additional 295,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

