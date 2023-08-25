Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Purchases $81,426.00 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 81,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $81,426.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,783,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Star Equity Trading Down 2.7 %

STRR opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.47. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Equity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Star Equity by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Star Equity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Star Equity by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Star Equity by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

