Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Shares Down 4.2%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 201,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 700,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $594.26 million, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 2.43.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

