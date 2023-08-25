SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 316.43 ($4.04).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSPG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.70) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.15) to GBX 340 ($4.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.47) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

SSP Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

SSPG opened at GBX 231.29 ($2.95) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 246.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23,140.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.63. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.20 ($3.61).

In other SSP Group news, insider Tim Lodge purchased 4,840 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £12,777.60 ($16,302.12). Insiders acquired 4,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,856 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

