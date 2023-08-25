Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Insider Sells $147,937.84 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) insider Paul Gubbay sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $147,937.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,363 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Gubbay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Squarespace alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $305,846.04.

Squarespace Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $29.25 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SQSP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Squarespace

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.