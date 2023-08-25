Splunk Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 13,929 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical volume of 9,090 call options.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK traded up $3.11 on Friday, reaching $115.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,065,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.40. Splunk has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $116.18.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPLK

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Splunk by 104,016.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467,378 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Splunk by 37.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in Splunk by 145.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after buying an additional 170,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.