Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) PT Raised to $32.00

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Macquarie from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Sphere Entertainment Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 92,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,861. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $11.13. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sphere Entertainment

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,883,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

