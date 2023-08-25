SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Position Reduced by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 444.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

MDYG stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,133. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.57.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

