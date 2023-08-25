SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,369,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $75,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.88. 1,275,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,580. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.33.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

