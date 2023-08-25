SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Destiny Capital Corp CO

Destiny Capital Corp CO lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,342,001,000.

RWR stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.59. The stock had a trading volume of 405,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,863. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $102.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.78.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

