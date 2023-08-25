Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON) Shares Down 2%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. 4,592 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 3,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

