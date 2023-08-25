Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.37

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and traded as low as $21.33. Sodexo shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 9,106 shares.
Sodexo Trading Up 1.2 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67.
Sodexo Company Profile
Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.
