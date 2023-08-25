Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Snowflake Price Performance
SNOW opened at $147.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.55. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $205.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake
In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $188,807.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 634,791 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,182. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Snowflake
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.32.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
