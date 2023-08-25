Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $147.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.55. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $205.66.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $188,807.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 634,791 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,182. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 6.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.