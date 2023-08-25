Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1,264.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,214,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $36,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,729,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 634,791 shares of company stock worth $112,514,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.66. 3,346,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,855,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.32.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

