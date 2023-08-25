Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the July 31st total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Snam Stock Up 2.1 %
OTCMKTS SNMRY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,815. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46.
Snam Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2126 per share. This is a boost from Snam’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Snam’s dividend payout ratio is 70.30%.
About Snam
Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.
Featured Articles
