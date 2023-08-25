Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the July 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMFKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,200 ($40.83) to GBX 3,400 ($43.38) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of SMFKY stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $39.97. 11,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $43.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

