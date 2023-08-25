SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.32. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.96.

About SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Guinness Atkinson SmartETFs Marketing Technology ETF (MRAD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to companies globally that provide support or enable advancements in advertising and marketing technology. Securities are typically equally weighted.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.