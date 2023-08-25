SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.55

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.55 and traded as low as C$23.92. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$23.92, with a volume of 133,337 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRU.UN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SRU.UN

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84.

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.