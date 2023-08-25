Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Free Report) shares rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 727,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 190,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Small Pharma Trading Up 30.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is based on N,N, dimethyltryptamine, a naturally occurring psychoactive molecule. The company's product includes SPL026, which is in clinical Phase IIa for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and SPL028, an injectable formulation of deuterated DMT, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as SPL801B, an oral dosage.

