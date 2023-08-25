SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Acquires $217,207.68 in Stock

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) insider Michael S. Gross purchased 14,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $217,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,746.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SLR Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. 117,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $818.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 150.46%.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 275.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLR Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLRC

About SLR Investment

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.