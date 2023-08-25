Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading Down 2.8%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. 5,712,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 18,405,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Sirius XM by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Sirius XM by 615.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Sirius XM by 121.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 10.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

