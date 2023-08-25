Signature Bank (SBNY) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) is one of 307 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Signature Bank to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3,818.2%. Signature Bank pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 15.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Signature Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Signature Bank is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 36.03% 16.76% 1.16% Signature Bank Competitors 22.79% 12.67% 1.08%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $2.70 billion $1.34 billion 0.00 Signature Bank Competitors $2.14 billion $332.87 million 9.83

This table compares Signature Bank and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Signature Bank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 5 5 0 2.50 Signature Bank Competitors 1110 7906 6502 304 2.38

Signature Bank currently has a consensus target price of $166.43, indicating a potential upside of 504,229.00%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 27.43%. Given Signature Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Signature Bank has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank’s competitors have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Signature Bank beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Signature Bank

(Get Free Report)

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.