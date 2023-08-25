Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $193.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2,870.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 115,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 111,246 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 318,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 223,733 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 991,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 151,477 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

