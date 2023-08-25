Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Decreases By 97.4%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ WVVIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.54. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $5.75.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
