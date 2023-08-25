Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Decreases By 97.4%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ WVVIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.54. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.