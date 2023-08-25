Short Interest in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Drops By 81.3%

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the July 31st total of 182,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Wearable Devices

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wearable Devices stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Wearable Devices worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wearable Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ WLDS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,313. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Wearable Devices has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 9.54.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

