Short Interest in Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Drops By 92.7%

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the July 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verallia Société Anonyme in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Verallia Société Anonyme Price Performance
About Verallia Société Anonyme
Verallia Société Anonyme produces and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food industry worldwide. It also provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.
