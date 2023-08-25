Short Interest in Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Expands By 357.6%

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 357.6% from the July 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 935,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Univec Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Univec stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 905,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,113. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Univec has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

About Univec

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

