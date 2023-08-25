Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Increases By 533.1%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a growth of 533.1% from the July 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. 135,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,067. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

Treasury Wine Estates Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.14%.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

