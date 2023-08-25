Short Interest in Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Decreases By 83.1%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the July 31st total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Temple & Webster Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS TPLWF remained flat at $3.61 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. Temple & Webster Group has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.85.
About Temple & Webster Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Temple & Webster Group
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.