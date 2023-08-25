Short Interest in Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Decreases By 83.1%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the July 31st total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Temple & Webster Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS TPLWF remained flat at $3.61 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. Temple & Webster Group has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. It offers sofas, living room and outdoor furniture, lighting, rugs, baby and kids, cookware, and Christmas décor products. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products.

