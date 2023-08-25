Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Declines By 74.4%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.74. 11,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,063. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average is $98.36. Teleperformance has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $150.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teleperformance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.67.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

