Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Increases By 255.1%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, an increase of 255.1% from the July 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
TechnoPro Trading Down 2.7 %
TCCPY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 55,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,726. TechnoPro has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99.
TechnoPro Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TechnoPro
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.