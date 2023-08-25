Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Decreases By 74.9%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the July 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

SMC Stock Performance

About SMC

Shares of SMC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,337. SMC has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.96.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

