Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Decreases By 74.9%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the July 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.
SMC Stock Performance
About SMC
SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.
