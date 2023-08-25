Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Decreases By 77.6%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the July 31st total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NNGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NN Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

NNGRY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.52. 11,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,392. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. NN Group has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.7848 dividend. This is a boost from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 6.03%.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

