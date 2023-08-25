Short Interest in NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Expands By 1,900.0%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NEXE Innovations Stock Performance

NEXNF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.28. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,358. NEXE Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

NEXE Innovations Inc manufactures and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.