Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Grows By 380.7%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 380.7% from the July 31st total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Kamada from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Kamada Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kamada stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. 10,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,989. The company has a market cap of $242.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.97. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.18 million. Kamada had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Kamada by 103.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kamada in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kamada in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

