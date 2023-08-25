Short Interest in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Declines By 97.8%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the July 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Helius Medical Technologies Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of HSDT stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,560. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.27. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.50) by $2.50. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,190.30% and a negative return on equity of 126.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($48.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSDT Free Report ) by 2,047.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.81% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Helius Medical Technologies from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

