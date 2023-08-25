Short Interest in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Declines By 97.8%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the July 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Helius Medical Technologies Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of HSDT stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,560. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.27. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $30.00.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.50) by $2.50. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,190.30% and a negative return on equity of 126.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($48.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Helius Medical Technologies from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
