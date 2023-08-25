Short Interest in Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Grows By 2,000.0%

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Escalon Medical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ESMC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. Escalon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.36.
About Escalon Medical
