Short Interest in Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Grows By 2,000.0%

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESMC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15. Escalon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.36.

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

