Short Interest in Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Declines By 87.7%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the July 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Price Performance

ATDS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 4,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,865. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

