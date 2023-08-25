Short Interest in China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Decreases By 75.0%

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised China Resources Cement from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of CARCY stock remained flat at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.09. China Resources Cement has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1364 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from China Resources Cement’s previous dividend of $0.03. China Resources Cement’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

