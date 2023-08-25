Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Declines By 67.2%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,182,400 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the July 31st total of 3,603,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHPXF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Pacific Insurance (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Pacific Insurance (Group) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.88.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

