Short Interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Grows By 3,108.6%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 632,100 shares, a growth of 3,108.6% from the July 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of 180 Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNF. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 79,338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.58. 20,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a PE ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. 180 Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

