Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shimano Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SMNNY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. 76,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,967. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. Shimano has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $18.65.
Shimano Company Profile
