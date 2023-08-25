Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shimano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMNNY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.58. 76,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,967. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. Shimano has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

