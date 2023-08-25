SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Trading Down 13.5%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SGL Carbon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SGL Carbon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

About SGL Carbon

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

