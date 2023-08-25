SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $19.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on S. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Down 3.8 %

S stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $274,250.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,636.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $274,250.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,636.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $195,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 547,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,179 shares of company stock worth $4,294,152 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 11.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth about $1,361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 664.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 548,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 476,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 94.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 72,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.