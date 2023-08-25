SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $993.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEGXF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of SEGRO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,050 ($13.40) to GBX 975 ($12.44) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of SEGXF opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

