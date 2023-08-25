Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) CEO Buys $98,000.00 in Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) CEO Omid Farokhzad bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 807,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Seer Stock Performance

Shares of SEER stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 496,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,318. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $156.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Seer by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Seer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Seer by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

See Also

