Seele-N (SEELE) Trading 963.1% Higher Over Last Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded up 963.1% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and $965.93 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041184 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

